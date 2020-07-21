Family Farm Camp hosts end of the year junior counselor rally
By:
Gerren Smith
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Malvern, AR
Family Farm Christian Day Camp held its end of the year Junior Counselor Rally Friday with several fun and exciting activities.
The rally was an event to thank you all the junior counselors who volunteered their time to assist the senior counselors during the Farm Family summer camp program. Activities for the rally featured: an amazing race, relays, a tug-a-war event and much more. Read more in Tuesdays MDR newspaper edition.
