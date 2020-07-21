Family Farm Camp hosts end of the year junior counselor rally

Campers at the Family Farm Christian Day Camp enjoy several activities Friday afternoon for the end of the year Junior Counselor Rally. The rally was held to show appreciation to all the junior counselors who volunteered to assist the senior counselors during the Family Farm summer camp.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Malvern, AR

Family Farm Christian Day Camp held its end of the year Junior Counselor Rally Friday with several fun and exciting activities.
The rally was an event to thank you all the junior counselors who volunteered their time to assist the senior counselors during the Farm Family summer camp program. Activities for the rally featured: an amazing race, relays, a tug-a-war event and much more. Read more in Tuesdays MDR newspaper edition.

