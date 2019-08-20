Farmers Bank and Trust donates to Courthouse Christmas lights and decorations

Pictured, Olivia Santillan of Farmers Bank and Trust and committee member, City of Malvern Mayor Brenda Weldon-committee member, Tony Jenkins-committee member, Scott White of Farmers Bank and Trust, Stephanie Collie-committee member, Brandi Ray of Farmers Bank and Trust, and Glorie Thornton-committee member. Not pictured, committee members Sheri Oden and Rachel Bearden.
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
Malvern, AR

The Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas Committee received a $1,000 donation from Farmers Bank and Trust to contribute funds for Christmas lights and decorations on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Farmers Bank and Trust located at 521 E Page Ave., in Malvern. The committee plans to have a fall fundraiser to raise more funds scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2019 at the courthouse pavilion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fundraiser will be catered by Dorey's Catering and tickets can be purchased from any committee member.

