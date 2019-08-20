Farmers Bank and Trust donates to Courthouse Christmas lights and decorations

The Hot Spring County Courthouse Christmas Committee received a $1,000 donation from Farmers Bank and Trust to contribute funds for Christmas lights and decorations on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Farmers Bank and Trust located at 521 E Page Ave., in Malvern. The committee plans to have a fall fundraiser to raise more funds scheduled for Friday, September 27, 2019 at the courthouse pavilion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fundraiser will be catered by Dorey's Catering and tickets can be purchased from any committee member.