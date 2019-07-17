Farmers Bank & Trust named one of Best Places to Work

Magnolia — Farmers Bank & Trust was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. This seventh annual program was created by Arkansas Business and Best Companies Group.

This survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Arkansas, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce and businesses. The list is made up of 46 companies. Farmers Bank & Trust has been named one of this year’s Best Places to Work in Arkansas.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

- Be a for-profit, not-for-profit business or government entity;

- Be a publicly or privately held business;

- Have a facility in Arkansas;

- Have at least 15 employees in Arkansas;

- Be in business a minimum of 1 year.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in Arkansas. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Arkansas, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The winners will be revealed at a special event on September 26, 2019, and then published in a special supplement of Arkansas Business on September 30, 2019.

Farmers Bank & Trust CEO, Chris Gosnell, said, “We are pleased to be recognized as a Best Place to Work by Arkansas Business. Through our HEART core values, Farmers Bank & Trust strives to make the company an honorable community partner and employer.”

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Arkansas program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkAR.com.