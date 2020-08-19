FBC Vine provide plate lunches amid pandemic

During a major crisis that has affected many in a time of need, First Baptist Church Vine in Malvern stepped up over the weekend to supply several people in the community to go plate lunches with deserts in the Odie V. Williams building, located at 220 Vine Street.

Volunteers from the church gave up valuable time on Saturday to help those in need that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The church provided and distributed several lunch plates on Saturday in hopes to bless those in need.

Lakeshia Lomack of First Baptist Church Vine was delighted the church could provide lunch plates to anyone in need during a challenging and trying time. Lomack with several church members got together and decided to do something for the community while everyone is adjusting to the outbreak of the coronavirus worldwide.

The Rev. Chat Hart Sr., pastor of First Baptist Church Vine in Malvern also was there to help and contribute his time to distribute lunch plates Saturday. Hart was very appreciative to everyone who volunteered and helped distribute and brought food to giveaway—free of charge. Read more in Wednesday August 19 MDR newspaper edition.