Fifth Annual Running for Cover next Saturday

The Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition will be hosting their Fifth Annual Running for Cover Run/Fun Walk on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the parking lot behind Auto Zone on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Early registration ends today, October 10. The fee for early registration is $20 for adults and $10 for those under 18 years of age. A t-shirt is guaranteed to all pre-registered participants. The fee after October 10 rises to $25 for adults and $10 for those under 18 years of age. To register go to www.arkansasrunner.com or fill out an application and return to the Homeless Coalition by October 10. The deadline for online registration is October 17.

Packet pick-up will begin at 7:30 a.m. with the race being held at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded at the race. Prizes will be given to runners for being the most creative, best dressed, and most spirited. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Hot Spring County Homeless Coalition.