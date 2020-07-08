Fifth inning follies leads to Leopards loss, look to bounce back against Warriors

The Malvern Leopards Sr. Babe Ruth team got off to a hot start as they hosted their arch-rivals the Arkadelphia Badgers Tuesday at Morrison Park. But a five run lead after the first inning wasn’t enough as the Badgers rallied to score six unanswered runs to defeat the Leopards 6-5.

Arkadelphia was able to hold the Leopards scoreless from the second to the seventh inning while scoring six runs to get the win. The Badgers scored two runs in the third to trail 5-2 then added another four runs after four errors by the Leopards in the fifth inning.

The loss puts the Leopards overall record at 4-3 as they look ahead to rematch the Ouachita Warriors Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at Ouachita's Warrior Field.