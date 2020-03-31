Final day of Glen Rose School Board runoff election

Today is election day for a runoff between candidates Michael Wingfield and Audrey Spence-Raper for Glen Rose School Board Position 5 at the Hot Spring County Election Office located at 230 W. Second St. in Malvern.

Registered voters living in the Glen Rose School District can cast their ballots from 7:30 a.m. and closes at 7:30 p.m. at the HSC Election Office.

Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, the HSC Election Office has provided hand sanitizer along with a minimum of 70-percent alcohol disinfectant spray and Lysol products to clean all areas in the building.

There will be paper ballots for voters to use and disposable pens. The election staff will consistently keep the building disinfected throughout the day.

There is one vote machine present for disabled or handicap voters due to the American Disability Act.

Signs with instructions for voters to follow are set up at each table for the protection of voters. These will be guidelines that all registered voters need to follow due to the outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

For questions or concerns pertaining to the runoff election or information about absentee voting, residents are encouraged to contact HSC Election Coordinator Liz Pfeiffer at 501-229-1666 at the HSC Election Office or the County Clerk’s Office at 501-332-2291.

Registered voters can check their voter registration status online at www.voterview.ar-nova.org. Also registered voters may call to check their status to make sure they are still active to vote at the election office county clerk’s office.