Final Hot Spring County Election Results
State Senate District 13
Senator Alan Clark (R) 2,176 votes (54 percent)
Jeff Crow (R) 1,854 votes (46 percent)
State Representative District 26
Lorna Nobles (R) 730 votes (26.56 percent)
Rick McClure (R) 2,019 votes (73.44 percent)
Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 04, Position 02
Emily White (NP) 3,438 votes (59.47 percent)
Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett (AP) 2,343 votes (40.53 percent)
Circuit Judge, District 07, Division 02
Margaret Dobson (NP) 2,525 votes (42.98 percent)
Stephen Shirron (NP) 3,350 votes (57.02 percent)
State District Court District 33
Amburr Drury (NP) 1,326 votes (22.62 percent)
Billy Jack Gibson (NP) 2,576 votes (43.95 percent)
Jace Roberts (NP) 1,959 votes (33.42 percent)
Constable Gifford
Kenneth Farber (R) 140 votes (71.43 percent)
Brandon L Bennett Sr. (R) 56 votes (28.57 percent)
Constable Bismarck
Doug Green (D) 103 votes (71.53 percent)
Ronnie Stephenson (D) 41 votes (28.47 percent)
Magnet Cove School Board Position 3
Mike Hughes 502 votes (63.3 percent)
Troy Cook 291 votes (36.7 percent)
Glen Rose School Board Position 5
Danny Jones 132 votes (21.85 percent)
Wade Stafford 77 votes (12.75 percent)
Michael Wingfield 202 votes (33.44 percent)
Audrey Spence-Raper 193 votes (31.95 percent)
Ouachita School Board Position 2
Ronnie E. Ledbetter 215 votes (59.07 percent)
Nancy Cook 149 votes (40.93 percent)
