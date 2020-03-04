Final results of 2020 Primary Election

2020 Preferential Primary Election Results:

State Senate District 13

Senator Alan Clark (R) 6,722 votes (67.9 percent)

Jeff Crow (R) 3,178 votes (32.1 percent)

State Representative District 26

Lorna Nobles (R) 1,062 votes (31.32 percent)

Rick McClure (R) 2,329 votes (68.68 percent)

Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 04, Position 02

Emily White (NP) 32,215 voters (43.48 percent)

Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett (AP) 41,883 (56.52 percent)

Circuit Judge, District 07, Division 02

Margaret Dobson (NP) 4,214 votes (42.33 percent)

Stephen Shirron (NP) 5,740 votes (57.67 percent)

State District Court District 33

Amburr Drury (NP) 2,103 votes (21.47 percent)

Billy Jack Gibson (NP) 4,205 votes (42.93 percent)

Jace Roberts (NP) 3,487 votes (35.60 percent)

Constable Gifford

Kenneth Farber (R) 140 votes (71.43 percent)

Brandon L Bennett Sr. (R) 56 votes (28.57 percent)

Constable Bismarck

Doug Green (D) 103 votes (71.53 percent)

Ronnie Stephenson (D) 41 votes (28.47 percent)

Magnet Cove School Board Position 3

Mike Hughes 502 votes (63.30 percent)

Troy Cook 291 votes (36.70 percent)

Glen Rose School Board Position 5

Danny Jones 132 votes (21.85 percent)

Wade Stafford 77 votes (12.75 percent)

Michael Wingfield 202 votes (33.44 percent)

Audrey Spence-Raper 193 votes (31.95 percent)

Ouachita School Board Position 2

Ronnie E. Ledbetter 215 votes (59.07 percent)

Nancy Cook 149 votes (40.93 percent)

Millage Tax Bismarck

For: 815 votes (66.58 percent)

Against: 409 votes (33.42 percent)

Millage Tax Centerpoint

For: 27 votes (56.25 percent)

Against: 21 votes (43.75 percent)

Millage Tax Glen Rose

For: 392 votes (65.44 percent)

Against: 207 votes (34.56 percent)

Millage Tax Magnet Cove

For: 429 votes (53.42 percent)

Against: 374 votes (46.58 percent)

Millage Tax Malvern

For: 1,790 votes (63.57 percent)

Against: 1,026 votes (36.43 percent)

Millage Tax Ouachita

For: 231 votes (62.77 percent)

Against: 137 votes (37.23 percent)

Millage Tax Poyen

For: 41 votes (59.42 percent)

Against: 28 votes (40.58 percent)

Detailed accounts of the election results are available in Wednesday’s edition the Malvern Daily Record.