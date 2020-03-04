Final results of 2020 Primary Election
2020 Preferential Primary Election Results:
State Senate District 13
Senator Alan Clark (R) 6,722 votes (67.9 percent)
Jeff Crow (R) 3,178 votes (32.1 percent)
State Representative District 26
Lorna Nobles (R) 1,062 votes (31.32 percent)
Rick McClure (R) 2,329 votes (68.68 percent)
Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 04, Position 02
Emily White (NP) 32,215 voters (43.48 percent)
Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Potter Barrett (AP) 41,883 (56.52 percent)
Circuit Judge, District 07, Division 02
Margaret Dobson (NP) 4,214 votes (42.33 percent)
Stephen Shirron (NP) 5,740 votes (57.67 percent)
State District Court District 33
Amburr Drury (NP) 2,103 votes (21.47 percent)
Billy Jack Gibson (NP) 4,205 votes (42.93 percent)
Jace Roberts (NP) 3,487 votes (35.60 percent)
Constable Gifford
Kenneth Farber (R) 140 votes (71.43 percent)
Brandon L Bennett Sr. (R) 56 votes (28.57 percent)
Constable Bismarck
Doug Green (D) 103 votes (71.53 percent)
Ronnie Stephenson (D) 41 votes (28.47 percent)
Magnet Cove School Board Position 3
Mike Hughes 502 votes (63.30 percent)
Troy Cook 291 votes (36.70 percent)
Glen Rose School Board Position 5
Danny Jones 132 votes (21.85 percent)
Wade Stafford 77 votes (12.75 percent)
Michael Wingfield 202 votes (33.44 percent)
Audrey Spence-Raper 193 votes (31.95 percent)
Ouachita School Board Position 2
Ronnie E. Ledbetter 215 votes (59.07 percent)
Nancy Cook 149 votes (40.93 percent)
Millage Tax Bismarck
For: 815 votes (66.58 percent)
Against: 409 votes (33.42 percent)
Millage Tax Centerpoint
For: 27 votes (56.25 percent)
Against: 21 votes (43.75 percent)
Millage Tax Glen Rose
For: 392 votes (65.44 percent)
Against: 207 votes (34.56 percent)
Millage Tax Magnet Cove
For: 429 votes (53.42 percent)
Against: 374 votes (46.58 percent)
Millage Tax Malvern
For: 1,790 votes (63.57 percent)
Against: 1,026 votes (36.43 percent)
Millage Tax Ouachita
For: 231 votes (62.77 percent)
Against: 137 votes (37.23 percent)
Millage Tax Poyen
For: 41 votes (59.42 percent)
Against: 28 votes (40.58 percent)
