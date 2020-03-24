First COVID-19 case reported in HSC

The first case of coronavirus, COVID-19, has been reported in Hot Spring County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. In total, there are 230 cases across the state.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that two Arkansans have died as a result of the outbreak. Faulkner County's deputy coroner said a 91-year-old man died Tuesday morning at a Conway hospital from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. State Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith said the other death was a patient in their 50s in the central Arkansas area.

A total of nine people in Arkansas have recovered from the virus.

“What we’re seeing is the calm before the storm,” Hutchinson said. “This needs to be understood by everyone in Arkansas: that we’re still on the front-end of this COVID-19 emergency that we have in the state.”

Across the nation, there are 52,145 cases of the virus and 696 deaths have been reported,

During a press conference Monday, Hutchinson said the state faces a a $353 million shortfall because of the economic fallout from the outbreak.

Hutchinson said he planned to call a special session that will begin Thursday to address the budget shortfall.