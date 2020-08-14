The First of Many: MSD introduce new teachers for 2020-2021

The Malvern School District introduced new teachers for the 2020-2021 school year.

The Malvern Middle and Malvern High Schools new teachers are Jon Stevenson, Shayla Warner, Vicky Lock, Lori Valencia, Makenzie Lee, Ritchie Holliman, Seth Easterling, David Honeycutt, Justin Delamar, Gervante Campbell, Lance Parker and David Smith. The Malvern Elementary and Wilson Intermediate Schools new teachers are Kelsey Robinson, Jamie Teel, Brandi Times, Morgan Rainey, Katie Wright and Shellie Conrad.