Flu vaccine stressed amid pandemic; State sees 735 new cases, 7 deaths

Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero led the COVID-19 briefing Thursday while Gov. Asa Hutchinson was at a meeting in Washington D.C.

Arkansas Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha joined Romero for the briefing.

She encouraged everyone over the age of 6 months who is not contraindicated to receive the flu vaccine once it becomes available beginning next month.

She said the flu vaccine is especially important this year because no one wants to risk getting both the flu and COVID-19.

It is also important because the vaccine reduces the number of people who require hospitalization due to the flu.

Currently, she said only half of those who can get the vaccine due each year. She wants to see that percentage go up.

The Arkansas Department of Health plans to begin holding drive-through shot clinics Sept. 21. The following week it will be available in schools.

Before that, doctors offices, clinics and pharmacies will be able to provide the vaccine.

Dillaha wanted to clear up some of the misconceptions about the vaccines. Read more in Fridays August 5 MDR newspaper edition.