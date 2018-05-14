Fly flags at Half Staff on May 15 for National Peace Officers Memorial Day

The United States flag should be lowered on Tuesday, May 15 from Sunrise until Sunset that day.

In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

We have not yet received the official presidential decree, but are sending this alert in anticipation of this annual event.

