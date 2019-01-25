Food Center set to reopen February 20

The anticipated reopening of Malvern’s Food Center is scheduled for February 20, 2019. Food Center suffered a fire on March 20, 2018.

The original Food Center was started by Bob Banks’ father, John Banks in November 1949. The business will celebrate 70 years this year. The business is operated by store managers Kristin Womack and Matt Banks, who are Banks’ children. Kirstin and Matt are the third generation Banks to operate Food Center.

According to owner Bob Banks, the outer walls were kept but it was decided to remodel the entire business with updated decor for a modern look while utilizing space more efficiently. Womack said they decided to add a glass door refrigeration system in produce and dairy. She explained that having items behind a door keeps produce and dairy colder and fresher.

Womack said the biggest improvement is in the deli/bakery area. “It has had a total revamp,” said Womack. A smoker has been added for smoked meat. She said they will continue to carry the Charlie Biggs Chicken and other items previously carried in the bakery.

The biggest difference customers will notice is the front of the building. Instead of having multiple doors to enter the building, a vestibule was created with sliding doors. Shopping carts will be located in this areas, which is carpeted to prevent water on the floors. The interior of the business has a vinyl flooring. New restrooms have been added to the front of the building as well.

Womack said a $1 isle has been added, although she said they tried to keep the layout as close to the original as possible. The previous checkout stations were salvaged from the fire and will be the same and will be staffed by employees. The same great assistance with groceries to their vehicles will continue.

Food Center will continue to provide money order service to its customers but it has decided to no longer offer the bill pay feature.

Bob Banks said he had an overwhelming support from the Malvern Community as well as support from people in the Arkadelphia and Hot Springs area.

The Banks family is proud to say that the same excellent meat butchers will be returning as well as many of the previous employees. Womack said they are hiring for cashier, stocker, deli, bakery and produce. To find out more about applying, call the store at (501) 332-2716 or visit the mobile office in the Food Center parking lot Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Food Center also acquired a building on Locust Street which it plans to utilize for the expansion of its parking lot in the future.

The Banks family has created a Facebook page to allow its customers to keep up with the progress of the business.