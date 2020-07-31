Football to practice with helmets; volleyball, cheer to begin

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Activities Association announced during the COVID-19 briefing Friday, football players will be able to begin practicing with helmets and no contact next week and volleyball players and cheerleaders will be able to practice as well.

Guidance for bands and choirs is expected in the middle of the week.

“Part of school is the sports and other curricular activities that go with school,” Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson also announced the formation of the High School Sports Advisory Group to assist the Arkansas Department of Health and advise back to him.

The group will be chaired by Arkansas Surgeon General Dr. Greg Bledsoe. Arkansas Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha will be a part of the group as well.

Hutchinson said the AAA has presented a schedule to the Arkansas Department of Health for football, volleyball and cheerleading in the fall.

Helmets practice will be all next week. Hutchinson intends for contact practice to begin the following week, but that has not been decided. Read more in Saturdays August 1 MDR newspaper edition.