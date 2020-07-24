Fourth Ouachita River Correctional Unit inmate dies of COVID-19

An Ouachita River Correctional Unit died Friday a CHI St. Vincent- Hot Springs, according to an Arkansas Department of Corrections spokesperson.

The inmate was in his early 80s and serving a sentence for sexual assault, said Cindy Murphy, communications director for ADC.

This is the fourth inmate at ORCU to die from COVID-19.

An inmate died July 16 at Baptist Medical Center in Little Rock.

The inmate, who was in his late 50s was serving a sentence for residential burglary.

Other ORCU inmates who died included an individual in his early 70s and serving a sentence for first-degree murder and an individual who was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for sexual assault, Murphy said.