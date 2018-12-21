Free Christmas Community Meal set for Tuesday

The annual free Community Christmas Meal will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 (Christmas Day) at First United Methodist Church in Malvern.

Guests eating at the church will receive a gift.

Santa will stop by the church during the meal on his way home to the North Pole.

Delivery is available by calling John Allan Funk at (501) 332-4625 or FUMC at (501) 332-5289. Please limit delivery meals to four meals per address.

Anyone wishing to volunteer or donate may also call the numbers listed above.