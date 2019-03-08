Free seedlings coming to HSC Library

The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library will be celebrating the first day of spring on Wednesday, March 20 by giving away trees.

Tree seedlings will be given away beginning at 9 a.m. until they are all gone.

There is a limit of two free seedlings per person and are available, first come first serve. There is a limited quantity of each variety.

Tree varieties include redbud, silver maple, and white dogwood.

Seedlings must be picked up at the library at 202 East Third Street in Malvern. For more information, contact the library at (501) 332-5441 or email hotspringcountylibrary@yahoo.com.