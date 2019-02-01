Friends of the Library to hold annual meeting Feb. 7

The Friends of the Malvern/HSC Public Library will hold its annual meeting on the evening of Thursday, February 7. Everyone who supports our Public Library is encouraged to come to the Friends annual meeting.

The Friends of the Library is a volunteer group which augments the work of the public library by raising funds, sponsoring public programming, encouraging staff development and recognition, and advocating on behalf of public libraries.

The annual meeting will begin at 5:00 pm, Feb. 7, with a reception featuring refreshments and visiting, followed at 5:30 pm with the annual meeting.

The Friends will be presenting two awards at this year’s annual meeting, a Volunteer of the Year as well as an Employee of the Year.

New board members and officers will be elected. The Friends leaders will report on activities over the past year—including an announcement of our receiving tax-exemption by the IRS.

The Friends Bookstore will be opened to members during the meeting—with prices reduced by 50 percent for the evening. The famed Friends cookbook will be offered at a reduced rate of $10 per copy during the meeting.

Friends members—and new members too—may renew their dues for 2019 at the annual meeting.