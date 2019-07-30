Friends of the Library to hold Books & Baskets fundraiser

The Friends of the Malvern-HSC Library are sponsoring a “Books & Baskets” book sale and silent auction fundraiser beginning at noon, August 8, and ending at 6:30 pm, August 15. The Friends group exists to support our local library as it strives to provide high quality library services to the citizens of the area.

Friends President Tom Dillard of Glen Rose said a number of special items have recently been donated to the Friends for both the book sale and the silent auction. This is the fifth year that the Friends will have a silent auction in addition to the book sale. The silent auction will be available for bidding during the entire sale.

A reception for Friends Members will be at the end of the week-long sale and auction, Thursday afternoon, August 15, 5 pm to 7 pm.

Unlike in the past, the silent auction will feature items groups into thematic baskets. Among the baskets is “Fall Festival,” featuring a pumpkin-shaped container, jack-o-lanterns, and black spiders. Another basket contains everything needed to cook Italian food. A large tub filled with gardening supplies, pastel ceramic flower pots, seed packets, and tools will appeal to those with green thumbs.

A large number of books have been donated to the Friends during the past few months, and they will be available for $1 per hardback volume and 50 cents for paperbacks. The Friends bookstore has many hardback novels in excellent condition, along with a good selection of children’s books, religious works, audiobooks, many westerns, a richness of biographies and autobiographies, and much more. This year the sale will also feature large print books, both fiction and non-fiction.

All proceeds from Books & Baskets will go to benefit the Malvern-HSC Public Library. The Friends are especially dedicated to supporting the Library’s children programming activities, notably the Summer Reading Program. The Friends also provide programs to recognize and benefit the Library staff.

The Friends of the Library are a tax-exempt, non-profit organization which is open to anyone who values our local library. Individual membership is $5. Membership forms will be available at the Books & Baskets sale and silent auction.