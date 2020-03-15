Funeral plans for officer updated

The Hot Springs Police Department recently released updated information about the funeral of Officer Brent Scrimshire.

Scrimshire, a Malvern native, died after being shot during a routine traffic stop.

“The outpouring of feedback in support of opening the visitation and memorial service back to the public, despite the possible risk from this unprecedented virus outbreak, is further testament to the tremendous impact Officer Scrimshire has had on the Hot Springs community,” said Police Chief Jason Stachey. “The process for making tough decisions regarding the services have been fluid based on information available at the time each decision was made. The decision to again make the service open to the public is based on the feelings of the Scrimshire family.”

A visitation is scheduled to take place from noon to 2 p.m. March 16 at Horner Hall in the Bank Ozk Arena.

The memorial service, which is open to the public, will follow beginning at 2 p.m. at the arena.

The service will also be live streamed on the city’s YouTube page.