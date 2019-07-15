Furniture, meat, and Cowboys; Lions hear from Randy Lann

Randy Lann is a man who has many different ventures. He is the Executive Director of the Arkansas Home Furnishings Association and also the Grill Master for the NFL team the Dallas Cowboys. Lann spoke to the Malvern Lions Club during their weekly meeting at Western Sizzlin on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Lann began by speaking about his job as Executive Director of the Arkansas Home Furnishings Association and how he got into the furniture business. Lann said that he has been in the furniture business all his life. His father had two furniture stores in Stamps, Ark. then opened a store in Magnolia. Lann was in the music business for 18 years and when he wasn’t on the road he would work at the furniture store. Lann eventually became partners with his father. He said that he will never forget the day when they had bought a store on Vine St. in Magnolia, then they bought a rival furniture store across the street, then, Lann said, that he bought an old Walmart store that was between the two stores. He continued by saying that he would never forget his father’s face when he said that he bought the Walmart store. Lann said the deal worked out well for him and his father.

