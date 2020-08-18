Gervante Campbell: New teacher ready to educate

There are various reasons why teachers enter the education field, but Malvern Middle Schools’s newest English teacher, Gervante Campbell, says he doesn’t think he ever decided to become a teacher, he was just born wanting to teach.

Mr. Campbell, graduated with honors from Hot Springs High School in 2015, received his

Bachelor’s degree in English education from Henderson State University in 2019 and is currently pursuing a MSE in Curriculum and Instruction. Read more in Tuesdays August 18 MDR newspaper edition.