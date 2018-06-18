Get ready for Brick-B-Que Baby Back Ribs Cookoff
Gretchen Ritchey
Monday, June 18, 2018
Malvern, AR
For the barbecuers out there, the 2018 Malvern Brickfest Championship Brick-B-Que baby back ribs cook-off will be held on Saturday, June 23 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds.
Prizes for the event include $500 and a trophy for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place. Trophies will also be awarded for first through third place showmanship.
The entry fee is $50.
Rules and regulations may be found online at malvernbrickfest.com or contact Von Michael at (501) 337-2113.
