Gibson announces bid for District Court Judge

Billy Jack Gibson has announced his candidacy for District Judge for the 33rd District Court of Arkansas which includes Hot Spring and Grant Counties. The position is currently held by the Honorable Emily White, who is not eligible to run for reelection.

“District Judge for Hot Spring and Grant Counties is a full-time position with jurisdiction that includes traffic citations, criminal misdemeanors, small claims, and domestic orders of protection, among other areas with the majority of the case load being traffic and misdemeanors,” said Gibson. “As the former City Attorney for Rockport, I prosecuted traffic and misdemeanors for over four years. I have also represented defendants in the district courts of nine different counties in Arkansas. I have extensive experience handling cases in District Court and I promise to work hard every day to make thoughtful decisions that follow the law.”

Billy Jack is a life-long resident of Malvern and graduate of Magnet Cove High School. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Henderson State University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville. Following graduation and passing the bar exam, he opened his own law firm in Malvern where he continues to practice to this day. His law practice focuses on family law, probate and estate administration, real estate, contracts, and criminal defense. In April of 2019, he was appointed as a part-time public defender for the 7th Judicial Circuit and began representing indigent defendants in District and Circuit Court cases in Grant County. Upon acceptance of the appointment he stepped down as the Rockport City Attorney.

He is currently a member of the Arkansas Bar Association, the Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association, Malvern-Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce and the Malvern Rotary Club. He is the Treasurer of the Hot Spring County Bar Association and serves on the board of Directors for the Glen Rose Fire District.

Billy Jack is happily married to Stacy Gibson (formerly Coonce) of Little Rock and they are the proud parents of a son, Calvin.

