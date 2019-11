The Glen Rose Beavers (8-2 overall, 7-0 conference) got it done Friday, November 8, 2019 as they defeated Baptist Prep, 34-14 to secure the 4-3A Conference title and the first seed in the 2019 State Playoffs. The Beavers will take on Walnut Ridge (6-4 overall, 3-4) in the first round of the playoffs next Friday, November 15, at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.