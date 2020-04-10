Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church uses Facebook for Easter services

On September 8, 1935, Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church was organized because community members saw a need for a church in the area.

Since 1935 the church has been blessed with tremendous growth which continues today. The church has became a shining light in the Glen Rose Community.

Church members say they are very thankful to God for his many blessings.

Bro. Tony Williams, pastor, extends a special invitation to everyone to worship with Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church on this special day live 11 a.m. on the Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Glen-Rose-Missionary-Baptist-Church-10954423709....

Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church is located at 928 Traskwood Road, Malvern, AR 72104.