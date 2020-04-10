Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church uses Facebook for Easter services

Friday, April 10, 2020
Malvern, AR

On September 8, 1935, Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church was organized because community members saw a need for a church in the area.
Since 1935 the church has been blessed with tremendous growth which continues today. The church has became a shining light in the Glen Rose Community.

Church members say they are very thankful to God for his many blessings.

Bro. Tony Williams, pastor, extends a special invitation to everyone to worship with Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church on this special day live 11 a.m. on the Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Glen-Rose-Missionary-Baptist-Church-10954423709....

Glen Rose Missionary Baptist Church is located at 928 Traskwood Road, Malvern, AR 72104.

