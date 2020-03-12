Glen Rose schools remains open; Poyen schools close

In the past 48 hours, there have been six presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas.

Schools located in the counties where these cases were reported–Saline, Jefferson, Pulaski and Grant counties–will be closed until March 30, according to an announcement made by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Officials in the Poyen School District said schools will be closed as a “precautionary measure.”

“We will use AMI days procedures for instruction during this time. All school athletic events will be canceled from this point forward until further notice during this time,” according to district officials.

The Glen Rose School District which is located in both Saline and Hot Spring County has announced that its schools will not be closing at this time.

“We are aware that Saline County schools and Grant County schools will be closing. Arkansas Department of Health makes the decision to close schools in this situation. We will announce any new information as it is received by the district,” according to a statement from the district.

If schools do close, parents will be notified through the district website and social media, according to a district representative.