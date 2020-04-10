Going Virtual: First Presbyterian Church gathers together online

The First Presbyterian Church has been serving the Malvern area since 1882.

We are a great community who loves God, loves one another and wants to do good and bless our community of Malvern.

At 11 a.m. on Sundays. on the church’s Facebook page services are available during this time of crisis.

The Facebook page is available at https://www.facebook.com/fpcmalvern/.

We invite you to our online Community Holy Week Services available each day on our Facebook page to view guest preachers from the Malvern area as well as Pastor Courtney’s message at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday. Those who are interested can go to the Facebook page and like the page. They can view all of these messages live or in our feed at a later time.