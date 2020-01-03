GOLDFISH CLASSIC CHAMPIONS 2019: Malvern Leopards face tough competition to capture tourney title

The hometown Malvern Leopards showcased productive play on the hardwood in senior high boys tournament competition in Lonoke during the Christmas holiday break. The Leopards were victorious in all three battles to finish 3-0 in tournament play to capture the 2019 Goldfish Classic title. The tournament was scheduled December 27-30 hosted in Lonoke. The Leopards prevailed against some stiff and tough competition during their tournament run to reclaim another Goldfish Classic championship for their senior high boys basketball program.

