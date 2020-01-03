GOLDFISH CLASSIC CHAMPIONS 2019: Malvern Leopards face tough competition to capture tourney title

TOURNEY CHAMPS: The Malvern Leopards captured the senior high boys 2019 Goldfish Classic Tournament title in Lonoke December 27-30, 2019. The Leopards improve to 10-1 overall and rolling on a nine-game winning streak.
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Friday, January 3, 2020
Malvern, AR

The hometown Malvern Leopards showcased productive play on the hardwood in senior high boys tournament competition in Lonoke during the Christmas holiday break. The Leopards were victorious in all three battles to finish 3-0 in tournament play to capture the 2019 Goldfish Classic title. The tournament was scheduled December 27-30 hosted in Lonoke. The Leopards prevailed against some stiff and tough competition during their tournament run to reclaim another Goldfish Classic championship for their senior high boys basketball program.
Read more from this story in Saturday's January 4, 2020 MDR newspaper edition.

