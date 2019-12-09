Governor Hutchinson Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Memory of Fallen Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson has ordered the United States flag and state flag of Arkansas to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. Flags are to remain at half-staff until the day of interment.

Officer Carr was killed in the line of duty on the evening of Saturday, December 7, 2019.

A devoted public servant, Officer Carr's selfless and brave nature was a shining example of his dedication to uphold law and order on a daily basis despite dangerous circumstances and his own personal safety.

Officer Carr's bravery and actions will continue to inspire the people of Arkansas and is worthy of our remembrance.

Governor Hutchinson released the following statement:

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the senseless killing of Officer Stephen Carr. Our prayers are with his family, Chief Reynolds, and our entire law enforcement community."