GR Lady Beaver Nikki Schneider inks NLI to play softball at OBU

Glen Rose standout Nikki Schneider is ready to take the next journey onto the collegiate level to start a new chapter in her athletic career. Schneider signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball at Ouachita Baptist University and join the Lady Tigers. Schneider inked her NLI at OBU on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Glen Rose Sports Arena. She has always loved playing softball. Since playing tee ball at the Malvern Boys and Girls Club, Schneider has learned how to play the sport productively and develop proper fundamentals and skills to become a dynamic player and college prospect.

