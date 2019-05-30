Grocery Pickup open at Malvern Walmart

The Walmart Grocery Pickup has been very successful and convenient for the community in Hot Spring County at the store in Malvern, located at 1910 Martin Luther King Blvd. Since it's grand opening for customers to officially use the Walmart Grocery Pickup on May 15, 2019, the process has made an impact for business according to Malvern Walmart Store Manager, Benny Hardage.

He said, "So far we've gotten a lot of good responses and positive feedback from our customers. Everybody seems really happy and has been polite about it. I really feel it's good for our community to have it here."

The Walmart Grocery Pickup also makes it convenient and helpful for customers who are not physically able to shop inside the store for items or occupied with busy schedules that doesn't allow them to come when time is available.