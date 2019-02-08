Growing, using herbs program

The current effort to eat healthier has led to a greater interest in alternative seasoning.

Ann Wright will lead a workshop on the growing and use of edible herbs at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, in the building at the rear of the campus.

Wright is a trained member of the University of Arkansas Extension Service Master Gardener Program.

Participants will receive a packet of information and recipes prepared by the U of A Extension service.

This class is sponsored by the Hot Spring County Extension Homemakers Council.

For more information, contact Mary Reeves at (501) 337-2756.