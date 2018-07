Magent Cove Missionary Baptist Church will be having a fundraising supper at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 7 at the church located at 23964 Highway 51, Malvern.

Hamburgers and hot dogs will be the menu for the supper.

Music will be at 6:45 p.m. with gospel trio, His Grace from Mt. View, Ark.

Everyone is welcome to attend.