Harris arrested in death of Collins

This afternoon, Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office Deputies and members of the Criminal Investigation Division, arrested Makisha Sue Harris at a location in Hot Springs, in connection with the shooting death of Corey Collins. Harris has been formally charged with Murder 2.

On March 22, 2018, Collins was shot in the abdomen during what was an alleged domestic dispute. Collins later died from his injuries.

This story is developing. More information will be published as it is received.