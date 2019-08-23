Harvest of Hope Backpack program

Harvest of Hope in Hot Spring County is in its 10th year of providing food insecure students with nutrition. According to statistics 1 in 4 children are considered to be food insecure. The Food for Kids Backpack Program is a part of the Arkansas Food Bank. According to John Allan Funk, board member with Harvest of Hope said they raised more than $100,000 in its first nine years to pay for backpacks and food for local students in Hot Spring County.

Read full story in Friday's August 23, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.