Harvest of Hope Backpack program
By:
Gretchen Ritchey
Friday, August 23, 2019
Malvern, AR
Harvest of Hope in Hot Spring County is in its 10th year of providing food insecure students with nutrition. According to statistics 1 in 4 children are considered to be food insecure. The Food for Kids Backpack Program is a part of the Arkansas Food Bank. According to John Allan Funk, board member with Harvest of Hope said they raised more than $100,000 in its first nine years to pay for backpacks and food for local students in Hot Spring County.
