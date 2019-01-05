Harvest of Hope donates to Arkansas Food Bank

Harvest of Hope recently presented a check for $17,500 to the Arkansas Food Bank. The money will be used to purchase the food for the Food For Kids Backpack Program for the hungry children in Hot Spring County. Harvest of Hope is grateful to everyone that helped donate to this worthy cause. Pictured from left to right is Emily Gassman, Donor Engagement Director; Sarah Riffle, Chief Development Officer; Penny Gassman, Harvest of Hope Chairperson, and Cathy Dingler, Harvest of Hope Board Member.