Having fun at the 2019 Malvern Skillz and Drillz Camp

The 2019 Malvern Skillz and Drillz Camp began Friday, July 12, 2019 and runs through today, Saturday, July 13.

Children from Kindergarten through 12th grade were able to participate in the camp held at the Leopard Center. Kindergarten through sixth grade was held in the morning while seventh through 12 grade was held in the afternoon. The camp featured basketball fundamentals, awards, games, and lunch.

The Skillz and Drillz Camp is in its fourth year and was started by Cameron Butler in 2015. Butler wanted to give back to the youth in the community by providing them with a positive outlet. Raven Northcross-Baker joined Butler the next year to share the vision of reaching out to the youth in the community.

The Malvern Skillz and Drillz Camp stands behind the motto that “Attitude is Everything.” Their vision is to not only teach fundamentals of basketball, but to motivate the youth in the community to be productive individuals in the game called “Life.” To understand that, although their peers come from all different walks of life, that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Their goal is to ensure that the youth leave the camp understanding that the mentors of the camp are available to provide personal support in order to facilitate their success when it comes to academic achievements, teamwork, setting goals, maintaining a positive attitude, developing character, and leadership.