Healthy School Guide released for parents, educators; New cases top 650; deaths increase by 9

Arkansas Ready to Learn has released the Healthy School Guide, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday.

The guide came from a partnership of Arkansas Children’s Hospital, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Department of Health.

“This partnership was designed to look at how we can better prepare and communicate with our parents and our school families and our educators about how, from a scientific medical standpoint, they can best be prepared for school,” Hutchinson said. Read more in Fridays August 14 MDR newspaper edition.