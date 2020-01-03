Herb Russell Holiday Hoops Tournament 2019: Warriors crown back-to-back tourney champions

The Ouachita Warriors secured their second consecutive tourney title over the weekend to win the senior boys basketball 2019 Herb Russell Holiday Hoops Tournament hosted at Ouachita High School Gymnasium December 26-28, 2019. The tournament was sponsored by Print Mania. The Warriors displayed dominant victories against the Hermitage Hermits 73-36 in round one, then topped South Side Bee Branch Hornets 74-47 in the semifinals, and prevailed in the championship game against the Woodlawn Bears 50-34.

The Warriors improved to 16-3 overall and have sparked to a six-game winning streak under the direction of head coach Clayton Ray.

