Historic Ritz Theatre closed after 80 years

The last showing of movies at The Ritz Theatre in Malvern was Sunday, December 30, 2018. The marquee is bare and a note on the door states that the theater is closed.

Many around town have already heard that Marty and Marla Nix, owners of The Ritz Theatre have decided to close the theater and become managers of the Malvern Country Club.

The Nixs will oversee the club house and pool at Malvern Country Club.

When asked what promoted the move, Marla said “it was time for something different.” She went on to say that when the opportunity presented itself, she and her husband, Marty felt it was a fresh start in something new that would allow them to continue to be part of the community.

The Ritz Theatre recently celebrated its 80th anniversary and is the second oldest operating single run theater in Arkansas. In a social media announcement on Thursday, the Nixs expressed their gratitude to the loyal patrons during the years.

Together the Nixs have a combined 66 years of experience at The Ritz Theatre, 37 of those years are Marla’s. Marla began working at The Ritz Theatre as a teenager. The couple also raised their two children while owning the theater.

“I feel like something positive will come out of this,” said Marla.

The Nixs said they are excited about their new opportunity. According to Marla, you don’t have to be a member of the Malvern Country Club to enjoy a meal at the restaurant.

Visit the Malvern Country Club at 473 Clubhouse Lane, Malvern or visit malverncc.com. Call ahead for restaurant orders or for steak dinners (501) 337-1482.

There are no immediate plans for the historical Ritz Theatre which was established in 1938.