Historical Society to meet Monday
By:
Gretchen Ritchey
Saturday, November 2, 2019
Malvern, AR
The Hot Spring County Historical Society will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, November 4, 2019 at The Heritage House located at 118 West 2nd Street in Malvern at 7 p.m.
Meeting agenda includes an update on the Tuggle School restoration, update on county school research project and 2020 officer elections.
For more information contact the Historical Society at 501-229-1600 (leave a message) or visit the Heritage House Friday or Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
