Historical Society in need of Caldwell furniture identification

The Historical Society is asking for your help identifying a few individuals in these photos of Caldwell Hardware & Furniture employees.

Back row (L to R) ?, Ralph Parish, Bob Adams, Ed Stanfiell, Joe Scrimshire, ?, ? and Ulrich Caldwell

Front Row (L to R) Betty Banks, Libby Caldwell, Zerah Caldwell, Hattie Caldwell, Leatrice Jones and ?.

If you have any information on the individuals above, please contact the Historical Society at (501) 229-1600.