History of Bonnerdale presented to Historical Society

The Hot Spring County Historical Society met Monday, June 4, 2018 for its regular monthly meeting at The Heritage House in Malvern.

Bonnerdale Native, Terry Diggs was the guest speaker.

Diggs began the evening by singing a few folk songs, while providing guitar music. He sang a song about being raised on turnip greens. He spoke about a Bonnerdale resident, Ida Smith who lived to be 86 and had never traveled to Little Rock nor had she ever left Arkansas. He also sang a song about being single again.

He began talking about how Bonnerdale is in several counties. Diggs’ daughter’s school bus travels through Garland, Hot Spring, Montgomery and Pike counties before arriving at Centerpoint School in Clark County.

Diggs showed photos of Pigeon Roost Mountain. The mountain is unusual because it is the highest point around and can see as far away as Arkadelphia on a clear day and almost to Hot Springs.

