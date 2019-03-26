History of Malvern Daily Record to be presented at Historical Society April 1

The Hot Spring County Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 7 p.m. at The Heritage House.

Kelly Freudensprung, publisher of Malvern Daily Record will present the history of Malvern Daily Record.

Copies of The Heritage will be available for purchase.

Contact Kinney Black, VP/Program Chair at (501) 467-8115 for more information or questions.

The Heritage House is located at 118 West Second Street in Malvern, and is open to the public Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.