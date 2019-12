Holiday cheer with The Grinch at LifeNet EMS event

LifeNet EMS in Malvern welcomed the community to have their picture taken with The Grinch on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Several children with their parents were all smiles of joy and fun during the LifeNet event in Malvern. Tina S. Bell, Director of PR and Marketing of LifeNet was dressed as The Grinch.

