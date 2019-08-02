Holsing; helping students succeed

Georgia Holsing is the Arkansas State University (ASU) Transfer Coach currently serving at College of the Ouachitas (COTO).

Holsing was born in Little Rock and grew up in East End. She attended and graduated from Sheridan High School and started her ASU journey at ASU-Beebe where she earned her Associates of Arts degree. She then transferred to UAMS (University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences) where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Cytotechnology. Cytotechnolgoy is the laboratory department of pathology. It is the microscopic interpretation of cells to detect cancer and other abnormalities.

Holsing began working for the ASU System in 2017 at the Beebe campus. At Beebe she was a part of the Student Support Services and Upward Bound. Since moving to Bryant with her husband, she has had the opportunity to be apart of COTO as it transitions into the ASU System. “I’m excited about becoming a part of COTO and look forward to getting to know everyone here,” She said.

As the transfer coach, Holsing will assist students who are completing their Associates degree at COTO to continue their education and seek their Bachelors degree through their 2+2 program and online degree services. The 2+2 program is a transfer program from two-year colleges to ASU and makes the transition simple with a clear path to complete a four year degree. She explained that students at COTO are guaranteed to have their basic education credits transfer to ASU. She also explained that through the online degree services, a student from COTO can earn their Bachelors degree without having to leave the area.

Holsing said that her favorite part of being the transfer coach is the students. “I love helping students succeed,” She said.

In her free time, Holsing enjoys boating, hiking, and reading. She is married and has two children.