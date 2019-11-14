Hometown Comedian Morgan highlights fundraiser event for Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization
By:
Gerren Smith
Thursday, November 14, 2019
Malvern, AR
The Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization hosted a fundraising event featuring hometown Malvern native Comedian Wan Morgan on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Keith Great Room at College of the Ouachitas. The purpose of the event was to support efforts to restore the historic Tuggle-Rosenwald School.
Read more from this story in Wednesday's November 13, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.
Category: