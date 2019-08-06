Honoring Tuggle Teacher Nancy Mae Ross Green

For a well attended occasion that honored a longtime historian, educator of Malvern— Nancy Mae Ross Green of The Malvern Rosenwald Tuggle School originally the Malvern Colored School, was overwhelmed by the appreciation shown at a reception in her honor on Sunday, August 4, 2019 held at Bethel AME Church Fellowship Hall in Malvern.

The reception was organized by the Malvern Tuggle Restoration Organization. Several former students of Green were present to reunite with their teacher and expressed memories and special stories they had with someone who has made a tremendous difference in their lives. Green is thought to be the last surviving teacher from the Malvern Colored School.

